TSN is home to full coverage of the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025

As a longtime partner of Special Olympics Canada, TSN delivers multi-platform coverage of the SPECIAL OLYMPICS WORLD WINTER GAMES TURIN 2025 from March 8-15.

More than 1,500 Special Olympics athletes from 102 delegations are set to come together in Turin, Italy for the world’s largest sports and humanitarian event – a demonstration of sport excellence, inclusion, acceptance, and unity. The Canadian delegation features a total of 90 athletes competing in five of the Games’ winter sports competitions: alpine skiing, cross country skiing, snowshoe, speed skating, and figure skating.

“TSN is so proud to support Special Olympics athletes and share their stories as they compete in the SPECIAL OLYMPICS WORLD WINTER GAMES TURIN 2025,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “Special Olympics Canada is dedicated to enriching the lives of Canadians with intellectual and developmental disabilities through sport. The athletes and coaches competing in Turin are a testament to the transformative power of sport, and all of us at TSN will be cheering on Special Olympics Team Canada as they represent our country on the world stage.”

Opening Ceremony Live on TSN

Coverage begins with TSN delivering ESPN’s live production of the Opening Ceremony on Saturday, March 8 at 12 noon ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. TSN also delivers live coverage of the SPECIAL OLYMPICS WORLD WINTER GAMES TURIN 2025 Figure Skating events from March 12-14, streaming on TSN+ each day at 10 a.m. ET.

TSN’s Multi-Platform Coverage

TSN delivers a comprehensive slate of digital content around the event, including:

- SPORTSCENTRE features daily highlights throughout the Games, focusing on Canada’s Special Olympics athletes

- Up-to-the-minute news updates, medal counts, interviews, and highlight videos on TSN’s official Special Olympics video hub on TSN.ca and the TSN app

- TSN’s DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE, hosted by Marissa Roberto, delivers must-see clips from TSN’s Jesse Pollock, and daily updates on the Games’ medal count

TSN’s Jesse Pollock On-Site in Turin

TSN’s Jesse Pollock, a Special Olympics Volunteer Coach and Member of the Champions Network, is on-site in Turin to provide in-depth coverage of the SPECIAL OLYMPICS WORLD WINTER GAMES TURIN 2025. Pollock captures live moments from the Games as they unfold, along with interviews with Special Olympics athletes, behind-the-scenes content, highlight videos, and more across TSN’s official social media accounts, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X.

Special Olympics Canada’s “Joy Is Gold” Campaign

Throughout the Games, TSN amplifies Special Olympics Canada’s current marketing campaign featuring the national team, entitled “Joy Is Gold”, across multiple platforms. Fans can watch the official promo on TSN.ca. Special Olympics Canada & TSN: A Decades-Long Partnership Special Olympics Canada is dedicated to enriching the lives of Canadians with intellectual and developmental disabilities through the transformative power and joy of sport. Operating out of sport clubs in 12 Provincial and Territorial Chapters, this grassroots movement reaches beyond the sphere of sport to empower individuals, change attitudes and build communities. From two-year-olds to mature adults, more than 47,000 athletes of all ages and abilities are registered in Special Olympics year-round community sport programs across Canada. For more information, fans can visit SpecialOlympics.ca or @SpecialOCanada on social media.

TSN has been a proud partner of Special Olympics Canada since the network’s founding in 1984.