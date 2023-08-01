TSN's MMA Analyst Aaron Bronsteter has been nominated for MMA Journalist of the Year at the 15th Annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards.

Bronsteter, nominated for the second consecutive year, was one of five finalists announced for the award by Fighters Only CEO Rob Hewitt on Tuesday.

The host of the TSN MMA Show is joined in the category by Ariel Helwani, Marc Raimondi, John Morgan and Nolan King.

Helwani captured the award in 2022 and has been honoured 12 consecutive times, dating back to 2010.

Morgan is the only other MMA Journalist of the Year winner, taking home the trophy the first year it was awarded in 2009.

The award is given to 'the leading journalist operating in the field of mixed martial arts' and is chosen through online fan voting, which is open through Sept. 30 at WorldMMAAwards.com. (https://www.worldmmaawards.com/)

Fans can also cast their ballots in a variety of other categories that were announced on Tuesday including:

Charles 'Mask’ Lewis Fighter of the Year: Leon Edwards, Aljamain Sterling, Israel Adesanya, Islam Makhachev and Sadibou Sy.

Female Fighter of the Year: Alexa Grasso, Amanda Nunes, Larissa Pacheco, Seika Izawa and Liz Carmouche

Breakthrough Fighter of the Year: Dricus Du Plessis, Alex Pereira, Ilia Topuria, Sergei Pavlovich and Alexa Grasso.

“I am honoured and excited to have reached a 15-year anniversary with the Fighters Only World MMA Awards,” Hewitt said in a release. “To see the growth of the sport during that time has filled me full of joy and this year’s nominees are a true representation of this growth. It is the most international Awards in our history and this year we will truly celebrate the best of MMA across the globe.”

According to Fighters Only, The date and venue for the awards ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks.