Following weeks of activity on the trade market, the NHL's trade deadline is finally here. TSN.ca has you covered with all the moved leading up to the league's 3pm ET deadline.



Trade Bait update

Max Domi was the latest player to exit the Trade Bait board, setting up a new list just in time for deadline day.

Philadelphia Flyers pending UFA James van Riesmdyk continues to sit No. 1, followed by Brock Boeser and Joel Edmundson.

Canucks forward Conor Garland and Anaheim Ducks defenceman Dmitry Kulikov round out the top five.

Follow any updates to the list throughout the day here.

TSN Trade Bait Board: March 3 Player Pos Age GP G P Cap Hit 2023-24 1. James van Riemsdyk, Phi LW 33 41 9 23 $7M UFA 2. Brock Boeser, Van RW 26 53 12 39 $6.65M 2 Yrs 3. Joel Edmundson, Mtl LD 29 40 1 6 $3.5M 1 Yr 4. Conor Garland, Van RW 26 60 12 34 $4.95M 3 Yrs 5. Dmitry Kulikov, Ana LD 32 61 3 15 $2.25M UFA 6. John Klingberg, Ana RD 30 50 8 24 $7M UFA 7. Jordan Greenway, Min LW 25 44 2 7 $3M 2 Yrs 8. Filip Zadina, Det LW 23 20 2 5 $1.83M 2 Yrs 9. Jakub Vrana, Det LW 26 5 1 2 $5.25M 1 Yr 10. Conor Sheary, Wsh LW 30 62 12 30 $1.5M UFA 11. Nick Seeler, Phi LD 29 60 3 10 $775K 1 Yr 12. Andreas Athanasiou, Chi LW 28 60 14 22 $3M UFA 13. Sean Monahan, Mtl C 28 25 6 17 $6.38M UFA 14. Adam Henrique, Ana LW/C 33 57 19 33 $5.825M 1 Yr 15. James Reimer, SJ G 34 31 3.35 0.892 $2.25M UFA 16. Nick Schmaltz, Ari RW 27 45 18 42 $5.85M 3 Yrs 17. Vladislav Namestnikov, SJ LW 30 57 6 15 $1.25M UFA 18. John Gibson, Ana G 29 42 3.94 0.902 $6.4M 4 Yrs 19. Justin Holl, Tor RD 31 61 2 13 $2M UFA 20. J.T. Miller, Van C 29 60 20 54 $5.25M* 7 Yrs

NOTE - 2023-24 indicates player’s status beyond 2022-23: UFA, RFA or number of years under contract

Sens not done dealing?

The Senators kept their win streak going Thursday, defeating the New York Rangers as Jakob Chychrun made his debut for Ottawa.

As the team continues to chase a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports general manager Pierre Dorion would like to make more moves ahead of the deadline.

"Another team that still would like to be active, believe it or not, is the Ottawa Senators," Johnston said on Insider Trading. "They made a big deal getting Jakob Chychrun on Wednesday. As of Thursday [general manager] Pierre Dorian is still said to be working the phones. He hasn’t necessarily locked in on one priority, I think he wants to survey what’s left.



"We know it’s not a lot left out there to get but in the past we know that Dorian has been looking for another centre for his team. He’s also told his players that he’s going to try to add and give them the best chance to play meaningful games into March and he’s in that position now."

The Senators, who have won four straight, are four points back of the New York Islanders for the final wild-card spot with three games in hand. The Buffalo Sabres are between the two teams, tied with the Senators at 66 points with one less game played.

Could Edmundson be dealt?

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson returned to the team's lineup Thursday for the first time since Jan. 26.

It remains to be seen whether that will be his final game with the team.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports there is interest in Edmundson, with the Calgary Flames among the potential suitors

"He’s a player who may not get traded but he is still on the market. There are a couple of teams interested, I’m told, in Edmundson, who has another year on his contract. To some teams that can be scary because of some of the injuries he’s coming back from. He’s expected to play tonight in Los Angeles, although he’s a game-time decision. To some teams that’s a value because they don’t want to spend on a rental. I will tell you this, there is one team that told me: “We need to see him play tonight.”



"One of the teams that, we believe, has talked to Montreal is the Calgary Flames. One of the things about the Flames is that they are in such a tough spot right now with where they are in the standings.. But in terms of Joel Edmundson, he would fit their needs because he’s not a rental. The Flames are not in a position where they can spend big for a short-term solution."

Edmundson logged 16:24 of ice time of 19 shifts and took a minor penalty against the Los Angeles Kinsg Thursday. The 29-year-old, who's signed through next season at a $3.5 million cap hit, has one goal and six points in 40 games this season.



Domi dealt last night

The deadline deals continued Thursday night as the Dallas Stars acquired Max Domi and goaltender Dylan Wells from the Chicago Blackhawks for veteran goaltender Anton Khudobin and a 2025 second-round pick.

Domi had a team-best 18 goals and 31 assists in 60 games with Chicago. The 28-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a $3 million cap hit this season.

Khudobin, a pending unrestricted free agent, has played only at the AHL level this season.