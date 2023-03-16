TSN showcases CEBL Game of the Week beginning May 24

TSN and the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that Canada’s Sports Leader will showcase live coverage of select CEBL games on TSN and TSN+ throughout the 2023 season, culminating with the 2023 CEBL Championship Weekend.

Coverage of the CEBL Game of the Week on TSN tips off on Wednesday, May 24 with the 2022 CEBL champion Brampton Honey Badgers heading to the nation’s capital to face off against the Ottawa BlackJacks.

TSN’s CEBL broadcast schedule is available here. Additional games available on TSN+ will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

In addition to TSN’s coverage, RDS delivers French-language coverage of select Montréal Alliance games this season.

TSN’s live coverage of the fifth season of the CEBL, Canada’s pre-eminent professional basketball league, features regular season games and culminates with the CEBL Championship Weekend in August. The league’s 10 teams are divided into Eastern and Western Conferences for the first time in league history.

The Western Conference includes the Calgary Surge, Edmonton Stingers, Saskatchewan Rattlers, Vancouver Bandits, and Winnipeg Sea Bears. The Eastern Conference includes the Brampton Honey Badgers, Montréal Alliance, Niagara River Lions, Ottawa BlackJacks, and Scarborough Shooting Stars.