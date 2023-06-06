ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a bruised left rib.

To replace him on the roster, outfielder Trevor Larnach was reinstated from the IL. The moves were announced about 40 minutes before the start of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, slowed recently by plantar fasciitis, was in Tuesday’s lineup. The last time he had played was Thursday.

Minnesota infielder Royce Lewis, involved in a collision at first base during Sunday’s game with Cleveland, was out of the lineup.

Buxton, an All-Star last year, is hitting .220 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs in 50 games this season. He was hurt last Thursday when he was hit by a pitch from Guardians rookie Tanner Bibee.

One of baseball's fastest players, the oft-injured Buxton has spent most of his career in center field and won a Gold Glove there in 2017. But the Twins have limited him to designated hitter this season in an attempt to keep him healthy.

Larnach had been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul after being sidelined by pneumonia.

Before missing the past 13 games, Larnach hit .215 with five homers and 27 RBIs this year.

___

