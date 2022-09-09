Two provincial organizations have federal support in call to oust Gymnastics Canada leadership Two provincial gymnastics associations have called for the removal of Gymnastics Canada chief executive Ian Moss and board chair Jeff Thomson and are being supported in their call by Canada’s sport minister.

Rick Westhead TSN Senior Correspondent Follow| Archive

In a Sept. 7 letter addressed to Thomson and the organization’s directors, Gymnastics B.C. chief executive Nigel Loring and Alberta Gymnastics Federation chief executive Robin McDougall wrote that Thomson and Moss have lost the confidence of their provincial organizations.

“You have not shown capacity to be innovative, forward thinking or collaborative as we strive for excellence in the future of the sport of gymnastics in Canada,” Loring and McDougall’s one-page letter said. “Our members deserve better.

“Collaboration, dedication, excellence, innovation and integrity. These are the five values of Gymnastics Canada. These words are strong, impactful and should have meaning. They represent the empty promises of our [national sport organization]. We watch our foundation cracking and our athletes and coach’s (sic) struggle; you have failed to inspire and be engaged.”

Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge wrote in a statement to TSN that she supported Loring and McDougall.

“I share the concern and sense of urgency for change,” St-Onge wrote. “The calls from these two provincial-level organizations are an example of people in leadership taking their responsibilities seriously and demanding change within their sport. It is a decision that sends a clear message to people in a leadership role at Gymnastics Canada.

“We must engage in a profound culture shift to contribute to a healthier culture in sport. I commend those in current leadership positions who are holding their peers accountable and bringing changes in our sport system focused on the safety of our children.”

Gymnastics Nova Scotia President Susie Gallagher said her organization received the letter on Thursday and has not had a chance to decide whether it will support Thomson and Moss or join the call for a leadership change. “We are just looking for unity,” Gallagher said in an interview with TSN. “We want things to run smoothly and for people to get along and get things done.”

Gallagher said she wasn’t surprised by Loring and McDougall’s letter. “We knew it was coming,” she said. “We’ve heard grumbling that people are frustrated with the leadership.”

Neither Thomson, Moss, Loring nor McDougall responded to requests for comment.

Gymnastics Canada -- one of the country’s largest national sport organizations with 312,057 registered athletes, according to its 2020 annual report -- has been clouded in controversy in recent months.

More than 500 current and former gymnasts have called for an independent investigation into what they allege is a toxic culture in the sport. Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced in July that Gymnastics Canada’s funding was being frozen until it signs on with the new Office of the Sports Integrity Commissioner, which has been set up to independently receive and investigate allegations of abuse and misconduct in sports.

TSN reported on Aug. 15 that after Moss privately informed Gymnastics Canada’s board that he was firing long-time gymnastics coach Alex Bard because of multiple misconduct complaints, the organization publicly praised Bard and thanked him.

“The Gymnastics Canada current state of affairs, lack of good governance and deferred operational decisions have directly impacted the provincial sports organizations while being under the misguided leadership of chief executive officer Ian Moss and board chair Jeff Thomson,” Loring and McDougall’s letter said. “The chief executive officer selection, monitoring and assessment from the board chair and directors continues to fail and not reach the needs, standards and expectations that continue to be expressed by your partners, the provincial sport organizations.”