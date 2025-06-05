The Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday the signing of former NBA draft pick and two-time All-CEBL guard Jalen Harris.

The 6-foot-5 Dallas, Tex. product enters his fourth CEBL season after appearing in 22 games for the Scarborough Shooting Stars in 2022 and 2023, before joining the Saskatchewan Rattlers for an 11-game stint last season.

Harris was selected 59th overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2020 NBA Draft and appeared in 13 games as a rookie, earning two starts. He also suited up in seven G League games that season, averaging 17.6 points and 50 per cent three-point shooting for the Raptors 905.

The 26-year-old made his CEBL debut in 2022 with the Scarborough Shooting Stars and immediately emerged as one of the league’s premier talents. His team-leading 19.9 points per game propelled Scarborough to the championship final and earned him an All-CEBL First Team selection.

Following a short three-game return to Scarborough in 2023, Harris ventured west to join the Saskatchewan Rattlers last season. He quickly reasserted himself as one of the league’s top performers, averaging 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 11 games with the Rattlers to earn All-CEBL Second Team honours.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jalen Harris to the Sea Bears,” said head coach and general manager Mike Taylor. “Jalen is a dynamic scorer with proven professional experience, and we believe he will make an immediate impact on our team. He brings versatility, shot-making and a competitive edge that fits well with how we want to play. We’re excited to integrate him into our group and look forward to the spark he can provide on both ends of the floor.”

After his time with the Raptors, Harris spent seasons with both the Westchester Knicks and Windy City Bulls. His 2023-24 campaign with the Bulls was his longest in the G League, seeing him average 15.0 points across 26 games. He has also played professionally in Italy, China and Puerto Rico.

Harris enjoyed a standout collegiate career, spending two seasons at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Nevada, where he redshirted one year and starred in his senior season. He was named Mountain West Newcomer of the Year and earned first-team all-conference honours in 2019-20 after averaging 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists through 30 games.

The Sea Bears’ latest signing will join a squad that already features a former all-league talent in Simi Shittu. While Shittu will begin practicing with the team during their upcoming back-to-back in Ontario, Harris is expected to join the team on Friday.

The Sea Bears will tip off a back-to-back Friday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT in a matchup with the Brampton Honey Badgers. They’ll visit the Scarborough Shooting Stars the next day at 7 p.m. CT before returning to Canada Life Centre to face the Montreal Alliance on June 11. Stream all the action live on TSN+ and CEBL+, powered by TonyBet.