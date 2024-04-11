Fernando Alonso is staying with Aston Martin.

The Spaniard, who has two Formula One titles in his storied career, has signed a multi-year extension, F1 announced on Thursday.

BREAKING: Fernando Alonso re-signs at Aston Martin



The two-time World Champion has signed a deal to remain at the Silverstone-based outfit ✍️#F1 pic.twitter.com/XNnw6Smnbu — Formula 1 (@F1) April 11, 2024

Alonso, 42, has raced as a member of Aston Martin for each of the last two seasons after driving outside of F1 from 2019-20.

The native of Oviedo, Spain won back-to-back F1 titles driving with Renault in 2005 and '06. He has 32 race victories in his career, with his most recent coming at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2013.

Alonso is the oldest driver on the F1 circuit, having driven parts of 21 seasons with Minardi, Renault, McLaren, Ferrari, Alpine and Aston Martin. He owns the record for most Grand Prix entries in F1 history, with 384.