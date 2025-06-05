Vasiliy Lomachenko is hanging up his gloves.

The Ukrainian boxing superstar announced his retirement Thursday at the age of 37.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest amateur boxers of all-time, Lomachenko won gold at both the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and 2012 London Summer Olympics at featherweight and lightweight, respectively. The native of the Odesa area also won two world championships and had a 396-1 record as an amateur.

"I am thankful that, as my career comes to an end, I have generated clarity about the direction a person must take in order to achieve true victory," Lomachenko said in a video posted to social media.

As a professional, Lomachenko posted a record of 18-3 and won six major world championships at three different weight classes: featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight.

His last fight came in the spring of 2024 when he defeated George Kambosos Jr. for the vacant IBO and IBF Lightweight Championships in Perth.