14h ago
Oilers sign Benson to one-year, two-way extension
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Tyler Benson to a one-year extension. The 24-year-old from Edmonton played 29 games for the Oilers last season. He scored his first NHL goal Feb. 20 against the Minnesota Wild.
The Canadian Press
Puljujarvi, Oilers agree to one-year deal, avoid arbitration
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Tyler Benson to a one-year extension.
The 24-year-old from Edmonton played 29 games for the Oilers last season. He scored his first NHL goal Feb. 20 against the Minnesota Wild.
Benson, whose extension is worth US$750,000, also had four goals and eight assists in 18 games for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.
The Oilers drafted him in the second round, 32nd overall in 2016.
The six-foot, 190-pound forward has a goal and two assists in 36 career NHL games.