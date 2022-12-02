Red Wings' Bertuzzi undergoes surgery, expected to be out six weeks

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi underwent successful surgery on Friday morning and will be out six weeks, according to head coach Derek Lalonde.

Bertuzzi was injured during the Red Wings loss Buffalo Sabres, when he was hit in the left hand by a shot from teammate Ben Chiarot.

The 27-year-old has played just nine games this season after missing a month after breaking the same hand in the second game of the season. He has one goal and three assists this season.

In 285 career games, the Sudbury, Ont. native has 85 goals and 107 assists. He was selected 58th overall by the Red Wings in the 2013 NHL Draft.