Veteran forward Tyler Ennis has signed a deal with SC Bern of the Swiss National League, his representation, O2K Sports Management, confirmed on Monday.

Best of luck to our client, Tyler Ennis as he joins SC Bern for the remainder of their season! pic.twitter.com/wer9VREH7B — O2K Sports Management (@o2ksports) October 24, 2022

Ennis, 33, spent last season in a second stint with the Ottawa Senators, appearing in 57 games and scoring goals and adding 16 assists.

A native of Edmonton, Ennis was the 26th overall pick of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers by the Buffalo Sabres.

Ennis has appeared in 700 games across 13 seasons with the Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Senators. For his career, Ennis has tallied 144 goals and 202 assists.

This will be a second stint in Switzerland for Ennis, who previously played for the Lagnau Tigers during the 2012-2013 NHL lockout.

Ennis joins a Bern team that also features former NHL players Kaspars Daugavins, Cody Goloubef and Dominik Kahun.

Notable players to have previously played for Bern include Roman Josi, Marc Savard and Daniel Briere.