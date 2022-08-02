The Cincinnati Reds are dealing right-hander Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for three prospects, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal is expected to be completed upon medical review.

The Minnesota Twins are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. Two hitting prospects and one pitching prospect are expected to be the return once the deal gets through medical review. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

INF Spencer Steer, INF Christian

Encarnacion-Strand and LHP Steve Hajjar go to the Reds for Tyler Mahle, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 2, 2022

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports infielders Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand as well as left-hander Steve Hajjar will head back to Cincinnati.

Mahle, 27, was in his sixth season with the Reds and is 5-7 with a 4.40 ERA in 19 starts so far in 2022.

While his numbers don’t jump off the page, Mahle has been solid his last two seasons, combining for a 3.72 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 43 appearances in 2020 and 2021.

Mahle is due $5.2 million this season and will have his third and final year of arbitration in 2023. He is then scheduled to become a free agent following that season.

A native of Newport Beach, Calif., Mahle made his big league debut back in August of 2017.