Jacob Markstrom made 40 saves Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild as the Calgary Flames got a shootout victory in a rare double shutout.

Monday marked the first shutout of the season for Markstrom, who had a career-high nine clean sheets last year.

"'Marky' was outstanding all night, kept us in it and gave us a chance in the shootout," Toffoli said. "Honestly, I'm so happy for him. He's an incredible guy, a great teammate. Obviously the start of the year wasn't his greatest. Obviously a lot of people were all over him for it, but I think he's really stepped up, especially these last two games. Even before this he was keeping us in games we weren't winning. I'm just really happy for him and glad we could get him a win."

The 33-year-old has a 17-17-8 record this season this season with a .893 save percentage and a 2.89 goals-against average. He had a 37-15-9 record in 2021-22 with a career-best .922 save percentage and a 2.22 GAA.

Markstrom was able to outduel Filip Gustavsson, who recorded his second straight shutout, and has allowed just one goal on the past 97 shots he's faced. The win gave Calgary a key extra point as the team continues to chase the Winnipeg Jets for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Flames are now four points back of Winnipeg, who have one game in hand.

"You know what, we're fighting for points," coach Darryl Sutter said. "We know that. There were one or two rough games at home and everybody threw us under the bus, so good on them."

Calgary appeared to lose the game with less than two minutes remaining overtime before Jared Spurgeon's goal was called back for offside upon review. Calgary eventually made the most of their second chance, outscoring Minnesota 2-1 in the four-round shootout.

“I think there was 10 of us in the room. We just thought the game was over, obviously,” Toffoli said. "Obviously we heard everyone screaming to get back out there. We went back out there and Darryl told us to get our heads back into it, and we found a way.”

The Flames, who have won two straight games after a five-game winless skid, will close out the week with games against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday and Ottawa Senators on Sunday.