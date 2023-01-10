2h ago
Packers sign Canadian Blue Bombers DB Ford
After being released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to pursue an opportunity in the NFL, The Green Bay Packers have signed Canadian defensive back Tyrell Ford.
TSN.ca Staff
💣 ➡️ 🧀— CFL (@CFL) January 10, 2023
Tyrell Ford is off to the @packers!#CFL pic.twitter.com/sPwaWKyCH5
The 24-year-old Ford was selected by the Blue Bombers with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of the University of Waterloo. There, Ford played four seasons (2017-21) 94 total tackles, six sacks, 20 pass knockdowns, and six interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
The Niagara Falls, Ont., native played 18 games for the then-defening Grey Cup champs, recording three solo tackles and 10 total tackles.
Ford's brother, Tre Ford, was selected by the Edmonton Elks five picks before him.