After being released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to pursue an opportunity in the NFL, The Green Bay Packers have signed Canadian defensive back Tyrell Ford.

The 24-year-old Ford was selected by the Blue Bombers with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of the University of Waterloo. There, Ford played four seasons (2017-21) 94 total tackles, six sacks, 20 pass knockdowns, and six interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

The Niagara Falls, Ont., native played 18 games for the then-defening Grey Cup champs, recording three solo tackles and 10 total tackles.

Ford's brother, Tre Ford, was selected by the Edmonton Elks five picks before him.