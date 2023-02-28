Maciocia details 'hectic' opening to free agency, says future of Cecchini up to new owners

MONTREAL — Tyrell Sutton is back with the Montreal Alouettes.

Sutton was named Montreal's running back coach Tuesday as part of head coach Jason Maas' staff.

He was a running back with the CFL team from 2013-18 and re-signed with Montreal in 2020, but didn't play as the CFL season was not held due to the global pandemic. He retired before the '21 season.

Canadian Luc Brodeur-Jourdain returns as Montreal's offensive line coach. He won two Grey Cups in 11 seasons with the Alouettes before retiring in 2019 and becoming the team's assistant offensive-line coach.

The former Laval Rouge et Or player was promoted to offensive line coach in 2020.

Hall of Fame quarterback Anthony Calvillo becomes Montreal's offensive co-ordinator and quarterback coach after serving as quarterback coach last season. Calvillo, 50, led the Alouettes to three Grey Cup titles as a player before retiring after the '13 season and moving into the coaching ranks.

Corvey Irving becomes Montreal's defensive line coach. He appeared in 31 games with the Alouettes in 2014-15, registering 27 tackles and five sacks.

Irving also spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2016. Three years later he joined the Concordia University Stingers coaching staff.

The remainder of Maas' staff includes: Bryon Archambault (assistant head coach/special-teams co-ordinator); Noel Thorpe (defensive co-ordinator/defensive backs); Michael Lionello (receivers/pass-game co-ordinator); Greg Quick (linebackers); Chandler Jones (defensive back assistant); and Dave Jackson (special-teams assistant).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2023.