A fight between England's two highest-profile boxers is one step closer to reality.

Anthony Joshua's management team announced on Tuesday that initial terms had been agreed for a Dec. 3 fight against Tyson Fury.

Joshua-Fury update:



258 and @MatchroomBoxing can confirm, on behalf of @anthonyjoshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec 3rd last Friday.



Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication.



We are awaiting a response. — 258MGT (@258mgt) September 13, 2022

Matchroom Boxing and 258 Management confirm that Joshua had accepted all terms presented to him by Fury's camp last Friday.

The current WBC and formetr WBO, IBF, IBO and The Ring heavyweight champion, the 34-year-old Fury issued a challenge to his countryman earlier this month.

Manchester-born Fury (32-0-1 with 23 knockouts) last fought in April, defeating Dillian Whyte by sixth-round TKO at Wembley Stadium. In August, Fury said he considered himself retired with his some of his titles relinquished.

The 32-year-old Joshua (24-3 with 22 knockouts), a native of Watford, is coming off of two straight losses to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk for the vacant heavyweight titles by unanimous and split decision, respectively.

Potential hang-ups remain before a fight between Fury and Joshua is fully agreed with both men working with rival promoters and networks and a venue has still yet to be decided.