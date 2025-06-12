The first round of the U.S. Open is underway at Oakmont Country Club. Follow TSN Betting for live updates on the latest tournament betting odds and watch multiple feeds live now on the TSN Multiplex.

11:47 am - Speaking of the first-round leader market, I’m throwing down my first live bet of the day on Scheffler at +1600 to lead after the opening round. With Spaun still facing three holes, I’ll take the 16-1 shot on him dropping at least one and Scottie tearing it up this afternoon.

11:43 am - Spaun pours in a 16 foot putt to remain bogey free on the day and sits two shots clear of the field at four-under. Spaun is +100 to be the leader after the first round.

11:42 am - If there ever is a time to call something a good bogey it would be right now... McIlroy makes a 30 footer for bogey in the par 5 4th to keep double off the card. Rory missed wayward off the tee and needed three shots to just get back on the fairway. However he got up-and-done from 178 yards to save the six. Before hitting his fifth his outright odds floated up to +1600, after saving the six they dropped to +1100.

11:25 am - If there ever is a time to call something a good bogey it would be right now as Bryson DeChambeau. The 31-year-old rolled in a 25 footer for bogey on the par 5 12th after making a mess around the green. Just when it appeared Bryson was unraveling he has kept himself in the mix. At one-over par, DeChambeau sits at +900 to win the tournament.

11:09 am - Tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler tees off at 1:25 p.m. ET. His outright price of +320 reflects an implied probability of 23.81 per cent as he aims for the fourth major championship of his career.

11:05 am - If I told you two months ago Rory McIlroy was going to enter the U.S. Open with a price longer than 10-1 you would've called me a crazy person. Well, Rory missed the cut in Canada and his priced ballooned into double digits. McIlroy made that number drop quickly. The 36-year-old started his round two-under through two holes slashing his price into a more familiar territory. Currently, Rory is +700, sporting the third shortest odds with a score of one-under through 12 holes.

11:00 am - The golfers have been on the course for a few hours and everyone needs to take a deep breath. After being promised carnage all week, a handful of players have started hot and everyone on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is upset about it. Currently a trio of J.J. Spaun, Gary Woodland and Thomas Detry lead the way at three-under par. Spaun leads that group on the odds at FanDuel with a current outright price of +2200. Woodland (+3500) and Detry's (+5500) odds remain a touch longer.