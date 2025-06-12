The first round of the U.S. Open is underway at Oakmont Country Club. Follow TSN Betting for live updates on the latest tournament betting odds and watch multiple feeds live now on the TSN Multiplex.

Live bets

To hit fairway on 9: John Rahm -195

3 Ball Parlay: Justin Thomas and Corey Conners +452

FRL: Scheffler +1600

6:00 pm - Canadian Taylor Pendrith posted a round of two-over today and sits inside the top 40 currently is 120-1 to win the event and +195 to finish inside the top 20.

ContentId(1.2320491): Pendrith on Oakmont: 'Every shot is uncomfortable, even the putts'

5:55 pm - I just took a look at some "live specials" on FanDuel, let's see if Rahm -195 to hit the fairway on 9 is a winner, shall we? He's hit eight of 12 fairways today.

5:50 pm - Sepp Straka +5 through 13 holes today. This feels like a good space to get some stuff of my chest. I'll be on Straka at +8000 to win the Open Championship next month. I don't care that the it's been ugly for him in every major (and the Players) this year for him. He's a winner and 80-1 is simply too long for him.

5:44 pm - Just as I hit save on that last post the odds moved and Scheffler is the favourite again at +500 with Rahm now behind at +550. Where were you for those four minutes.

5:40 pm - For the first time all week Scottie Scheffler is not the name at the top of the odds to win the U.S. Open on FanDuel. Now sitting at two-under Jon Rahm is priced at +450 to win the tournament, edging out Scheffler at +500 despite his current score of two-over par.

5:26 pm - Rory not talking to the media today.

5:23 pm - Rambo! Jon Rahm makes eagle at the par 5 12th and is now +550 in the outright market after entering the hole +1000. Rahm enters this week on the heels of his 21st straight top 10 on LIV Golf, but hasn't found the winner's circle since the 2023 Masters.

5:15 pm - Sungaje Im makes bogey to fall back to four-under and into a share of the lead with Spaun. Im, still with six holes to play, is +330 to be the first round leader, while Spaun remains the favourite at -175 in the clubhouse. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+800) and Matthieu Pavon (+1200) are only other players listed at shorter than 20-1 in this market.

5:07 pm - Scheffler makes birdie at the par 4 11th getting him back to one-over on the event and is six shots off the lead, despite that he remains a +300 favourite.

U.S. Open 2025

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +320 Jon Rahm +1000 Collin Morikawa +1100 J.J. Spaun +1200 Sungjae Im +1400 Bryson DeChambeau +1800 Sam Burns +1800 Si Woo Kim +2000 Brooks Koepka +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200

2:47 pm - Fresh off losing the Canadian Open in a playoff, Sam Burns is three-under through five holes and is now +1100 to be first round leader and he chases J.J. Spaun (-340) and his four-under in the clubhouse.

2:12 pm - Hello Brooks Koepka. The five-time major winner made a 40-foot eagle putt on his fourth hole of the day to move to two-under and move from +5000 to +1800 in the outright market. Brooks is now +1800 to be first round leader. 1:22 pm - Just 90 minutes ago it felt like Rory McIlroy was keeping himself in contention as he sat +900 in the outright market. But after a bad five-hole stretch to finish his round, Rory now sits at four-over par and +3500 to win the U.S. Open. U.S. Open 2025 Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +220 J.J. Spaun +1100 Jon Rahm +1600 Bryson DeChambeau +1600 Si Woo Kim +1600 Collin Morikawa +2000 Ben Griffin +2000 Xander Schauffele +2500 Ludvig Åberg +2800 Joaquin Niemann +3000

12:52 pm - With the afternoon guys about to get going, let's lock in a little two leg parlay in three ball action. Starting with Justin Thomas (+140) over Min Woo Lee and Brooks Koepka. Thomas' short game has been solid this year and I like him to start strong this major after struggling on Thursdays in some big events in 2025. I'll pair Thomas with Canadian Corey Conners at +140 to beat Jason Day and Patrick Reed which gives us a nice +452 price.

12:41 pm - Spaun finishes the day with a par to remain bogey free and post a round of 66 (-4) and is now -450 to be the leader after the first round. If you liked Scottie at +1600 to FRL, then you're going to love him at +2200. No other golfer in the market is shorter than 50-1.

11:47 am - Speaking of the first-round leader market, I’m throwing down my first live bet of the day on Scheffler at +1600 to lead after the opening round. With Spaun still facing three holes, I’ll take the 16-1 shot on him dropping at least one and Scottie tearing it up this afternoon.

11:43 am - Spaun pours in a 16 foot putt to remain bogey free on the day and sits two shots clear of the field at four-under. Spaun is +100 to be the leader after the first round.

11:42 am - If there ever is a time to call something a good bogey it would be right now... McIlroy makes a 30 footer for bogey in the par 5 4th to keep double off the card. Rory missed wayward off the tee and needed three shots to just get back on the fairway. However he got up-and-done from 178 yards to save the six. Before hitting his fifth his outright odds floated up to +1600, after saving the six they dropped to +1100.

11:25 am - If there ever is a time to call something a good bogey it would be right now as Bryson DeChambeau. The 31-year-old rolled in a 25 footer for bogey on the par 5 12th after making a mess around the green. Just when it appeared Bryson was unraveling he has kept himself in the mix. At one-over par, DeChambeau sits at +900 to win the tournament.

11:09 am - Tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler tees off at 1:25 p.m. ET. His outright price of +320 reflects an implied probability of 23.81 per cent as he aims for the fourth major championship of his career.

11:05 am - If I told you two months ago Rory McIlroy was going to enter the U.S. Open with a price longer than 10-1 you would've called me a crazy person. Well, Rory missed the cut in Canada and his priced ballooned into double digits. McIlroy made that number drop quickly. The 36-year-old started his round two-under through two holes slashing his price into a more familiar territory. Currently, Rory is +700, sporting the third shortest odds with a score of one-under through 12 holes.

11:00 am - The golfers have been on the course for a few hours and everyone needs to take a deep breath. After being promised carnage all week, a handful of players have started hot and everyone on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is upset about it. Currently a trio of J.J. Spaun, Gary Woodland and Thomas Detry lead the way at three-under par. Spaun leads that group on the odds at FanDuel with a current outright price of +2200. Woodland (+3500) and Detry's (+5500) odds remain a touch longer.