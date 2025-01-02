James Hagens and Ryan Leonard each scored twice, as the defending-champion Americans cruised into the semifinals of the world junior hockey championship with a 7-2 rout of Switzerland on Thursday.

Brandon Svoboda, Danny Nelson and Zeev Buium also scored for the United States.

Gabe Perreault added three assists for the U.S., which entered the playoffs after claiming the top seed in Group A with 10 points in the preliminary round from three regulation wins and an overtime loss.

Nils Rhyn and Andro Kaderli scored for Switzerland.

Hampton Slukynsky made 17 saves for the U.S. while Elijah Neuenschwander and Christian Kirsch combined to stop 24 of 31 shots for Switzerland.