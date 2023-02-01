10m ago
Walsh the top candidate for NHLPA executive director
U.S. Secretary of Labour Marty Walsh is the leading candidate to be the next Executive Director of the NHL Players' Association, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
Walsh, 55, was the mayor of Boston from 2014 until he resigned in 2021 to serve in U.S. President Joe Biden's Cabinet.
He rose to prominence in Boston through the building-trades unions and also served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
