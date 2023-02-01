U.S. Secretary of Labour Marty Walsh is the leading candidate to be the next executive director of the NHL Players' Association, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Interesting development in the NHLPA exec director search. Sources say Marty Walsh, current US Secretary of Labor is believed to be the top candidate. The NHLPA Board will meet tomorrow to further discuss. A vote is required by the board to complete the process. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 1, 2023

Walsh, 55, was the mayor of Boston from 2014 until he resigned in 2021 to serve in U.S. President Joe Biden's Cabinet.

He rose to prominence in Boston through the building-trades unions and also served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

