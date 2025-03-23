NORTH WOOLWICH, Ont. - Gabrielle Santerre had a goal and two assists to lead the Bishop's Gaiters to a 3-0 victory over the host Waterloo Warriors in Sunday's gold-medal final of the U Sports Women's Hockey Championship at Woolwich Memorial Centre.

Santerre snapped a scoreless tie with a goal at 11:29 of the second period. She then set up Gabrielle Rousseau's insurance marker at 17:16 of the third period, and assisted on Maude Pepin's empty-netter at 18:20.

Netminder Ericka Gagnon made 27 saves to record the shutout as the Gaiters appeared in the national final for the first time in the program's four-year history.

The third-seeded Gaiters outshot the eighth-seeded Warriors 29-27. Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Warriors defeated the Concordia Stingers 5-1 in Saturday's semifinal, while the Gaiters upset the second-seeded Toronto Varsity Blues 2-1 in the other semifinal.

VARSITY BLUES 3 STINGERS 1

The Varsity Blues claimed the bronze medal on Sunday with a 3-1 win over the Stingers.

Sophie Grawbarger, Abby Whitworth and Scout Watkins Southward (empty-netter) scored for Toronto.

Jessymaude Drapeau scored for Concordia.

The Varsity Blues outshot the Stingers 27-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.