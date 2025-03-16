Huskies beat Ravens to net women's U Sports basketball crown

VANCOUVER - One of the smallest players on the court had the biggest impact as Gage Grassick scored 35 points, including seven three-pointers, to lead the top-seeded Saskatchewan Huskies to a 85-66 win over the Carleton Ravens to win the U Sports women's basketball Final 8 championship game at UBC's War Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday.

The win denied the Ravens the chance to win their third consecutive title. The game also was a rematch of last year’s final where the Ravens edged the Huskies 70-67.

“We always look back at that Carleton game, the way they defend and the way they can put the ball in the hoop,” said Grassick, a five-foot-eight guard from Prince Albert, Sask., who was named both the U Sport women’s basketball player of the year and MVP of the tournament.

“For us it was using that game as motivation but also coming into this game knowing it’s a fresh start, not a repeat of last year.”

Head coach Lisa Thomaidis said the win “validates all the hard work these women have put in.”

Playing Carleton again made it even more special.

“I think our players really did want a second chance at them,” said Thomaidis. “They played extraordinary well.”

In the men’s final, Renoldo Robinson scored 24 points and had nine rebounds to lead the University of Victoria Vikes to an 82-53 win over the Calgary Dinos. It was the first men’s title for Victoria in 28 years.

Tea DeMong added 13 points for the Huskies, who won their third national championship. Andrea Dodig had 12 points while Courtney Primeau led both teams with nine rebounds.

Late in the match Grassick made some magic.

After taking a long shot that hit the rim, the pharmacy student snagged her own rebound, paused, faked, then drove to the basketball for a layup.

She finished the game with seven rebounds and seven assists.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock Grassick dribbled the ball up the floor, a huge grin on her face. After the game, she hugged her mother Karen on the court.

She said winning the championship was a team effort.

“Throughout the entire season it wasn’t just one person, it was everyone consistently being a threat and knowing it’s whoever’s day to score 20 plus points,” said Grassick.

Thomaidis said Grassick balances a heavy workload at university with being the best player on the team.

“She’s probably the smallest person on the court most of the time, yet the biggest heart, the biggest competitor, the most impactful player we’ve ever had,” said Thomaidis. “She’s the best leader we’ve ever had.”

The Huskies, who shot 48.3 per cent from the floor compared to 32.4 by Ottawa, built a 45-31 halftime lead. They finished the game making 10 of 24 three-pointers compared to eight of 26 for Carleton.

The Huskies also won championships in 2016 and 2020.

Teresa Donato led the Ravens with 24 points.

Carleton coach Dani Sinclair said her team couldn’t dig itself out of an early hole.

“We just got outplayed from start to finish,” said Sinclair. “We didn’t really put ourselves in a position today to win that game. Saskatchewan just took it to us.”

Carleton advanced to the gold-medal game with an 84-60 win over the Ottawa Gee-Gees in Saturday night's semifinals, while the Huskies downed the host UBC Thunderbirds 85-63.

Ottawa defeated UBC 68-61 in the women’s bronze-medal game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2025.