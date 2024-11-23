Laval wins Vanier Cup with victory over Laurier

KINGSTON, Ont. — Felipe Forteza went from delivering hits to making kicks for the Laval Rouge et Or this season.

The linebacker-turned-kicker showed a veteran's poise with his boot on Saturday, kicking a Vanier Cup record six field goals to lift Laval to a 22-17 win over the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks at Richardson Stadium.

"The defence did its job and the offence put me in the right position to do it," said Forteza, who was named game MVP. "So I'm stoked."

Quarterback Arnaud Desjardins was 34 of 42 for 320 passing yards to help the Rouge et Or win their second Vanier Cup in three years and record 12th overall.

It was the first loss of the year for the Golden Hawks, who last won a Canadian university football title in 2005.

Laval set the early tone with some big defensive plays and Desjardins was in fine early form, completing his first 22 pass attempts. Forteza split the uprights five times in the first half as Laval took a 17-7 lead into the intermission.

Forteza broke the record with his sixth field goal with 2:31 remaining. His only miss was a 32-yard attempt in the final minute.

The Golden Hawks ran the ball out of the end zone but didn't threaten again.

"We didn't score touchdowns but we moved the ball very well," said Laval coach Glen Constantin. "We flipped the field on these guys."

Forteza did some part-time kicking in high school but this was his first season kicking field goals on a regular basis. The Rouge et Or coaching staff liked his powerful leg and helped him with the transition.

"It was a bit heartbreaking for me because I like hitting people," Forteza said. "I like being intense and that job is really about being calm and trying to stay healthy."

"I like the position," he added. "I like the pressure of it and I like the preparation. I like the hard work and being able to kick that (well) during a game."

Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma, who won the Hec Crighton Trophy as most outstanding player this season, had a quiet opening quarter before settling in and throwing touchdown passes to Ryan Hughes and Jaxon Stebbings.

Elgersma was 23 of 34 for 246 yards but was sacked five times.

"Our game plan was just to be us and execute," he said. "Obviously we didn't do that well enough today."

Laurier had an 8-0 record in the regular season and outscored its opposition 128-76 over its first three playoff wins. Laval entered at 10-1 overall (7-1, 3-0) and was coming off two close victories over the last two weeks.

A near-capacity crowd at the 8,000-seat Queen's University venue had an even split of Laurier and Laval supporters.

The weather co-operated after two days of showers in the area. It was cloudy and 8 C at kickoff.

Desjardins marched the Rouge et Or deep into Laurier territory on Laval's first possession before settling for an 18-yard field goal by Forteza.

Laval used a no-huddle offence in the early going with Desjardins frequently using dump passes to great effect. A 15-yarder from Forteza with 2:54 left in the first quarter made it 6-0.

The potent Rouge et Or defence, which led U Sports with just 106 points allowed in the regular season, showed its form as Jordan Lessard forced a fumble from Elgersma that the Golden Hawks recovered.

On the next play, Ndeki Garant-Doumambila walloped the Laurier pivot with a ferocious sack.

"We know what it takes to get here and what it takes to win these games," he said.

Laurier didn't record a first down until late in the first quarter.

Laval's special-teams play was also on point. Forteza booted a 65-yard punt and the Rouge et Or coverage swarmed returner Tayshaun Jackson, forcing him down at the Laurier one-yard line.

The Golden Hawks would concede a safety to make it 8-0. Forteza added to the lead at 7:01 with a 35-yard field goal.

Jackson gave Laurier some life when he broke for a 51-yard run to the Laval five-yard line. Hughes took a shovel pass from Elgersma and sprinted for the corner of the end zone to put Laurier on the scoreboard with 4:57 left in the half.

Forteza made a 32-yard field goal with 2:33 remaining. After a Jackson fumble, he added a 42-yard kick 24 seconds later to make it 17-7.

The Golden Hawks came out with more jump in the third quarter.

Elgersma found Ethan Jordan for a 45-yard reception to highlight a 93-yard drive capped by Stebbings' three-yard TD catch and a Dawson Hodge conversion.

Laval took a 19-14 lead when Laurier conceded a safety to open the fourth quarter. Hodge made it a two-point game when he hit a 34-yard field goal with 8:26 left.

A pivotal play came with 4:57 remaining when Laval's Loic Brodeur forced a fumble at midfield. He knocked the ball out of Elgersma's hands and Garant-Doumambila recovered.

"We focused, we believed in it, and experience," Garant-Doumambila said. "That's what did it for us."

The Golden Hawks fell to 2-4 in national championship game appearances while Laval improved to 12-2.

The 2025 Vanier Cup will be played in Regina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2024.

