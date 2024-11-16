The Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks and Laval Rouge et Or will clash in this year's Vanier Cup.

Laval prevailed 17-14 in Saturday's see-saw battle with the host Regina Rams to win the Mitchell Bowl and advance to Canadian university football's championship game next week in Kingston, Ont.

Wilfrid Laurier's Golden Hawks punched their Vanier ticket with a 48-24 victory over the Bishop's Gaiters to take the Uteck Bowl.

Laval has won three Vanier Cups and reached the final of another in the last seven years.

Wilfrid Laurier is heading to the U Sports championship game for the first time since winning it in 2005.

Fourth-year Golden Hawks quarterback Taylor Elgersma threw five touchdown passes, going 30-for-34 attempts for 452 yards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2024.