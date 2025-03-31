UConn, Bueckers heavy favourites to beat USC and win National Championship

The injury to USC’s Juju Watkins looms large as UCONN is a 14.5-point favourite for tonight’s clash with the Trojans to wrap up the Elite Eight. The Huskies were the second choice to win the women’s title before the Watkins injury. UCONN leapfrogged South Carolina as the favourite after that injury and remains the top choice thanks in part to the remarkable play of Paige Bueckers.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Winner Team 21-Mar 24-Mar 28-Mar Current UCONN 240 240 135 -125 South Carolina 200 210 180 210 UCLA 600 550 700 650 Texas 700 750 850 700

USC is +760 to pull off the upset versus UCONN. To put that number in perspective, the Huskies, Gamecocks, Bruins, and Longhorns all have shorter odds to win the title at FanDuel this morning. Meanwhile, TCU is +280 to upset Texas.

NCAA Women’s Elite Eight on TSN

Texas -7.5 vs TCU; O/U 129.5

UCONN -14.5 vs USC; O/U 138.5



Bueckers scored 29 points in the second half of UCONN’s win over Oklahoma and became the first player in the program’s history with 40 points in an NCAA tournament game. Bueckers outscored the Sooners 29-23 herself in the second half. Her points prop is at over/under 22.5.

Meanwhile, TCU has already made history reaching the elite 8 for the first time in school history. The team is led by point guard Hailey Van Lith who will also make history Monday night becoming the first college basketball player to suit up in the Elite 8 for three different schools. TCU opened the tournament 80-1 to win the National Championship and remain longshots at +4000.