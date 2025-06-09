UFC returns to Canada with October Fight Night show in Vancouver

VANCOUVER - The UFC is returning to Vancouver for an Oct. 18 Fight Night show at Rogers Arena.

It will mark Vancouver’s seventh UFC event since 2010, tying Toronto for the second-most UFC events in Canada (behind Montreal).

The UFC’s most recent visit to the city was UFC 289 in June 2023, drawing 17,628 fans and a $5.14-million live gate.

The mixed martial arts promotion has held 35 shows across 11 cities in Canada, debuting with UFC 83 in Montreal in 2008.

In other Canadian UFC news, flyweight Jamey-Lyn Horth of Squamish, B.C., has a new opponent in American Vanessa (Lil Monster) Demopoulos, replacing injured Czech Tereza Bledá, on the UFC's June 14 Fight Night card in Atlanta.

Horth (7-2-0) is coming off a December loss to American Miranda (Fear The) Maverick, who is ranked 11th among 125-pound contenders. Horth is 2-2-0 in the UFC.

Demopoulos (11-7-0) is 5-4-0 in the UFC but has lost her last two outings.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2025