Canadian Charles (Air) Jourdain is moving down to bantamweight to take on Victor (La Mangosta) Henry on the UFC's Nov. 2 Fight Night card in Edmonton.

The five-foot-nine Jourdain (15-8-1) has been fighting at 145 pounds as a featherweight but is dropping down to 135 after back-to-back losses to Sean (The Sniper) Woodson at UFC 297 in January and Brazil's Jean (Lord) Silva at UFC 303 in June.

The 27-year-old from Beloeil, Que., is 6-7-1 in the UFC.

Henry (24-6-0 with one no-contest) is coming off a first-round TKO of Rani Yahya in April.

He is 3-1-0 with one no-contest in the promotion. The no-contest came during the prelims of UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi last October when the 37-year-old American could not continue after taking a kick to the groin from Javid Basharat.

Other Canadians on the Rogers Place card are Chad (The Monster) Anheliger, Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault, Jamey-Lyn Horth, Jasmine Jasudavicius, (Proper) Mike Malott and Aiemann Zahabi. The show also features Serhiy Sidey, who was born in Ukraine but now fights out of Burlington, Ont., and Brazilian-born Caio (Bigfoot) Machado who fights out of Vancouver.

The main event pits former flyweight champion Brandon (The Assassin Baby) Moreno against No. 3 contender Amir (The Prince) Albazi. The co-main event is a flyweight bout between No. 3 Erin (Cold Blooded) Blanchfield and No. 5 Rose (Thug) Namajunas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024