Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius looks to continue her climb up the flyweight rankings at UFC 315 in Montreal on May 10 when she takes on a former champion in Brazil's Jessica Andrade.

Andrade (26-13-0) is a veteran of 28 UFC bouts who has fought for a title four times in the promotion and — briefly — held the UFC strawweight championship at 115 pounds. Currently ranked seventh among flyweight contenders, Andrade has won 11 performance bonuses during her UFC career.

Jasudavicius (13-3-0) is ranked ninth among 125-pound contenders. The 35-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., has won four straight, earning a unanimous decision over Brazil's Mayra Bueno Silva last time out Feb. 1.

Andrade is coming off a September loss to fellow Brazilian Natalia Silva in her return to the flyweight division, winning a bonus for fight of the night in the process.

The 33-year-old Andrade won the strawweight title in May 2019 with a decision win over American Rose (Thug) Namajunas at UFC 237 only to be knocked out by China's Weili Zhang less than four months later.

The Bell Centre card features two title bouts with American Belal (Remember The Name) Muhammad and Kyrgyz-Peruvian Valentina (Bullet) Shevchenko putting their titles on the line.

Muhammad will defend his welterweight crown against Australian Jack Della Maddalena, ranked fourth among 170-pound contenders, in the main event. Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line against No. 5 Manon (The Beast) Fiorot of France in the co-main event.

Other Canadians on the card include middleweight Marc-Andre (Power-Bar) Barriault and welterweight (Proper) Mike Malott.

It's the first UFC show in Montreal since UFC 186 in April 2015 when then-flyweight champion Demetrious (Mighty Mouse) Johnson defeated Japan's Kyoji Horiguchi in the main event.

UFC 315 will mark the UFC's eighth show in Montreal and 35th overall in Canada, spread among 11 cities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.