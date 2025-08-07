Canadian Aiemann Zahabi, ranked 10th among bantamweight contenders, will face No. 7 Marlon (Chito) Vera of Ecuador on the Oct. 18 UFC Fight Night card in Vancouver.

The 37-year-old from Montreal, the younger brother of renowned trainer Firas Zahabi, is coming off a decision win over former featherweight champion Jose Aldo at UFC 315 in May in Montreal. Aldo retired, for a second time, immediately after the loss.

Zahabi (13-2-0) has won six straight to improve his UFC record to 7-2-0.

Vera (23-10-1) has been beaten in his last two outings, losing by decision to former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil in August 2024 and then-bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley at UFC 299 in March 2024.

The Ecuadorean is 15-9-0 in the UFC.

Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius, ranked fifth among flyweights, is also on the Rogers Arena card, facing No. 2 Manon (The Beast) Fiorot of France.

