Canadian bantamweight Brad (Superman) Katona, looking to bounce back from a loss at UFC 297 in January, takes on American Jesse Butler on a UFC fight card June 8 in Louisville, Ky.

The 32-year-old from Winnipeg, who is now based out of Dublin, lost a unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) decision to American Garret Armfield in a close fight in Toronto last time out in the featured preliminary bout on the UFC 297 undercard.

Katona (15-3-0) had a strong third round, taking Armfield (11-3-0) down several times. But it was not enough.

Katona is in his second go-round with the UFC after winning "The Ultimate Fighter" for a second time.

The Canadian won Season 27 of the reality TV show in July 2018 as a featherweight and Season 31 last August as a bantamweight. Katona won four straight in the Bahrain-based Brave Combat Federation between UFC stints.

Butler (12-5-0) is coming off a knockout loss to veteran Jim Miller in his UFC debut. The 31-year-old from Louisiana lasted just 23 seconds in a bout he took on two days notice.

Butler had won five straight in smaller promotions before entering the UFC.

The Kentucky fight card is at the KFC Yum! Center.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2024