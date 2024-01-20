TORONTO — Drake will be cheering for UFC middleweight champion Sean (Tarzan) Strickland at UFC 297 on Saturday night.

UFC president Dana White reposted a betting slip from Drake's verified Instagram account showing the Toronto rapper has wagered $700,000 on Strickland to beat South African challenger Dricus (Stillknocks) Du Plessis in the main event. The estimated payout on the bet is $1.379 million.

"And we're going to fight night," Drake added, tagging White.

Drake regularly posts his wagers on social media.

Strickland defends his 185-pound title for the first time against Du Plessis, the UFC's second-ranked middleweight contender, at Scotiabank Arena.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.