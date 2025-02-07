UFC returns to Montreal after 10-year absence, schedules UFC 315 for May 10

MONTREAL - The UFC is returning to Montreal after a 10-year absence.

The mixed martial arts promotion says the Bell Centre will host UFC 315 on May 10. It will mark the UFC's eighth show in Montreal and 35th overall in Canada, spread among 11 cities.

No fights have been announced for the pay-per-view card yet.

The UFC last came to Montreal in April 2015 when then-flyweight champion Demetrious (Mighty Mouse) Johnson defeated Japan's Kyoji Horiguchi in the main event of UFC 186.

Montreal staged the UFC's first show in Canada, UFC 83 in April 2008, when local favourite Georges St-Pierre stopped Matt (The Terror) Serra in the second round to regain his welterweight title.

Other Canadian cities to stage UFC shows are Toronto (seven cards), Vancouver (six), Edmonton (three), Calgary, Halifax Ottawa and Winnipeg (two) and Moncton, Quebec City and Saskatoon (one).

The promotion's last show in Canada was a Fight Night card last November in Edmonton. The main event saw former flyweight champion Brandon (The Assassin Baby) Moreno win a decision over Amir (The Prince) Albazi.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.