UFC to hold Fight Night card in Edmonton on Nov. 2

EDMONTON — The UFC is returning to Edmonton on Nov. 2 for a Fight Night event at Rogers Place.

Third-ranked flyweight Erin Blanchfield will take on No.5-ranked, and two-time former strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas in the main event.

Meanwhile, 11th-ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis, who holds the record for most UFC wins by knockout with 15, meets 13th-ranked Alexandr Romanov.

Middleweight Marc-Andre Barriault of Gatineau, Que., women's flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius of Niagara, Ont., bantamweight Chad Anheliger of Calgary and women's flyweight Jamey-Lyn Horth of Squamish, B.C., will also be on the card.

It's the first time the UFC has held an event in Edmonton since 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.