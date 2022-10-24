Unai Emery is expected to become the next manager of Aston Villa, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Sources at Villarreal tell Romano that the 50-year-old Spaniard will depart the club for a return to England later on Monday.

Villarreal sources feel Unai Emery will leave the club in the next hours. He’s expected to accept Aston Villa job. 🚨🟣🔵 #AVFC



Talks are at final stages with Aston Villa prepared to pay €6m release clause. pic.twitter.com/XLCiNWCzuh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 24, 2022

Villa, 14th in the Premier League on 12 points, fired manager Steven Gerrard on Thursday following a winless run of four games, including back-to-back losses to Chelsea and Fulham. The club responded to the move at manager with a convincing 4-0 win at home to Brentford on Sunday.

Emery spent the past three seasons with the Yellow Submarine, leading them to a Europa League title in 2021. He previously spent 18 months in charge of Arsenal from May 2018 to November 2019, posting a record of 43-16-19.

Emery also has stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla on his resume, winning a Ligue 1 title with the former and three Europa League titles at the latter.

Villa returns to action on Saturday with a visit to fifth-place Newcastle.