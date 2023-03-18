CHARLOTTETOWN — The University of New Brunswick Reds will be playing the Alberta Golden Bears for a national title after defeating the defending champion University of Quebec in Trois-Rivières Patriotes 6-3 on Saturday at the U Sports men's hockey championship tournament in Charlottetown.

Isaac Nurse led the Reds with two goals, while Jason Williams, Benjamin Corbeil, Cole Mackay and Emmett Sproule netted singles.

Simon Lafrance, Justin Bergeron and Felix Lafrance scored for the Patriotes, who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

The Reds outshot the Patriotes 34-19.

The Reds advanced to the semifinal with a 2-1 win over the Concordia Stingers on Thursday, while the Patriotes defeated Saint Mary's Huskies 4-1.

The Golden Bears defeated the UPEI Panthers 4-1 in the second semifinal of the day.

Alberta opened the tournament with a 7-0 win over Windsor, while UPEI defeated the Calgary Dinos 4-2.

The Panthers and Patriotes will play in Sunday's bronze-medal final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2023.