Unbeaten Canada beats Finland at U18 men's world hockey championship

ALLEN - Ben Kindel and Xavier Villeneuve each had a goal and assist as Canada won its third consecutive game at the U-18 men's world hockey championship on Sunday with a 5-1 decision over Finland at the Texas Event Center.

Cole Reschny, Braeden Cootes and Brady Martin also scored for Canada, which led 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

Jere Somervuori scored for Finland, which slipped to two wins, a loss and an overtime loss.

Unbeaten Canada will wrap up Group A action with a game against winless Norway on Monday.

Canada, with wins over Slovakia (9-2), Latvia (7-1) and Finland, will finish first in Group A with a win or tie against Norway. The quarterfinals get underway Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2025.