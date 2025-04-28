Unbeaten Canada beats Norway at U18 men's world hockey championship

ALLEN - Braeden Cootes scored twice and added an assist, Ryan Roobroeck had a goal and three assists, and Canada defeated Norway 8-1 at the under-18 men's world hockey championship on Monday.

Lev Katzin also scored twice for the Canadians, who finished Group A play at the Credit Union of Texas Center in first place with a 4-0 record. Norway finished with no wins, one overtime loss and three regulation losses.

Slovakia finished second in Group A, followed by Finland, Latvia and Norway.

Alessandro Di Iorio, Cole Reschny and Keaton Verhoeff netted singles for the winners, who led 2-1 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third. Brady Martin, Ben Kindel and Reschny each chipped in with two assists.

Mikkel Eriksen scored for Norway, which was outshot 64-18.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Wednesday, and the semifinals are Friday. The gold-medal game and bronze-medal final are set for Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2025.