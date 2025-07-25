Undermanned Honey Badgers Snap Skid in Win, Aid Playoff Hopes

The Scarborough Shooting Stars' path to a playoff berth entering Friday was clear: win and you’re in.

None of which mattered to the Brampton Honey Badgers, however, as they picked up a 96-89 win over their GTA rivals to spoil those plans.

Brampton’s victory not only snapped a seven-game skid, now 5-15 on the season, but it also aided its chances of making a run to the playoffs.

While the Honey Badgers were busy stopping the Shooting Stars from clinching a post-season spot, they were helped in their playoff quest by the Niagara River Lions, who rallied past the Montreal Alliance earlier in the night to keep Brampton’s hopes mathematically alive.

Koby McEwen led the Honey Badgers in their pivotal win, scoring 29 points while going 9-for-9 from the free throw line to go with two assists and two steals. Not far behind was Quinndary Weatherspoon, who chipped in 27 points on 8-of-14 shooting with three rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Prince Oduro had one of his best showings of the season with 17 points on 8-of-16 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Rounding out Brampton’s double-digit scoring efforts was Yaw Obeng-Mensah off the bench with his 12 points and nine rebounds.

“We played really hard today,” Oduro explained after the win. “We brought good intensity, and it was also good to see the ball movement … a really good team win today...”