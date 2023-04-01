Union Berlin beats Stuttgart, stays third in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Thomas Müller scored twice and Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 4-2 on Saturday to overtake the visitors at the top of the Bundesliga and give Thomas Tuchel a winning start as coach.

Bayern capitalized on a shaky performance from Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel on his return from injury to move two points above Dortmund with eight rounds of the league remaining.

It was Tuchel’s first game in charge of the Bavarian powerhouse – and against his former club. Bayern fired his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann last week after the team’s 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen.

Kobel was adjudged to have scored an own-goal after letting through Dayot Upamecano’s hopeful forward ball, Müller added two more by the 23rd minute, and Kingsley Coman got the fourth in the 50th as Bayern overran the visitors.

Emre Can scored a penalty in the 72nd, and Donyell Malen added another goal in the final minute for Dortmund’s consolation.

It was Dortmund’s first defeat in the Bundesliga in 2023.

