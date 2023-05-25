United States cruise past Czechia in quarter-finals at World Championship

Calgary Flames prospect Matt Coronato gave the United States a lead they would never relinquish as they defeated Czechia 3-0 in the quarter-finals at the 2023 IIHF World Championship on Thursday.

After killing Czechia's lone power play halfway through the first period, the United States were buzzing around the Czechia net when Coronato's shot in the slot went off Czechia defenceman Michal Jordan and in the net to give the United States the advantage.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Nick Perbix and Philadelphia Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier also scored for the United States.

The United States limited Czechia to 15 shots, including only two in the first period and four in the third.

Casey DeSmith got the shutout victory for USA stopping all 15 shots he faced.

Karel Vejmelka takes the loss for Czechia after stopping 31 of 34 shots.

Both teams were scoreless on the man advantage with Czechia going 0-2, while the United States failed to convert on their lone opportunity.

The United States will play Germany in the semifinals after they upset Group A winner Switzerland 3-1 in their quarter-finals on Thursday.