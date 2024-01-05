United States leads Sweden after first period in World Juniors final

USA leads Sweden 1-0 after the first period as the two teams battle for World Junior gold on Friday from Gothenburg, Sweden.

The Americans opened the scoring on a delayed penalty with three minutes remaining in the period when Gabriel Perreault tipped a Will Smith point-shot past Swedish goaltender Hugo Havelid to give USA a one-goal lead.

Sweden had their opportunity on the power play seven minutes into the frame when defenceman Drew Fortescue was sent off for tripping but failed to convert.

The host nation controlled play for a large portion of the period in front of a raucous crowd but the United States came on strong at the end and outshot Sweden 10-7.

Buffalo Sabres prospect Noah Osltlund led Sweden with two shots on goal while Winnipeg Jets draft pick Rutger McGroarty led the way for the United States with six shots.