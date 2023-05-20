United States qualifies for quarters after fifth win at hockey worlds

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Switzerland rallied from a goal behind to top Canada 3-2 in a clash of two undefeated teams at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.

Tyler Toffoli put Canada ahead midway through the second period on a power play but the Swiss answered with goals from Nico Hischier and Dario Simon in the frame.

Andres Ambuhl stretched the advantage to two in the final period, then Michael Carcone deflected in a slap shot by Brad Hunt for Canada to reduce the lead to one with 3:38 to go.

Canada pulled goaltender Samuel Montembeault for an extra attacker but the Swiss held firm.

The United States shut out Denmark 3-0 in Tampere to stay perfect.

Alex Tuch scored one goal and added two assists to earn the U.S. a fifth victory from five games.

Cutter Gauthier broke the deadlock midway through the final period on a power play, Tuch doubled the advantage and Rocco Grimaldi finished it off with an empty net goal.

Goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped 22 shots for the shutout.

The Americans lead Group A with 15 points and have secured a spot in the quarterfinals. The top four teams from the two eight-team groups advance to the knockout stage.

Switzerland leads Group B with five wins from five.

The Czech Republic was second after beating Norway 2-0 and joining Switzerland in the last eight.

Dominik Kubalik scored the opening goal with a slap shot on a power play for the Czechs to lead the scoring table at the tournament with seven goals.

In Tampere, defending champion Finland defeated Austria 3-1 for the third straight victory.

Later Saturday, co-host Latvia played Kazakhstan in Group B, and Sweden faced France in Group A.

