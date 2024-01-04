United States survive scare from Finland to advance to World Juniors final

Cutter Gauthier was the hero as the United States defeated Finland 3-2 in the World Juniors semifinals on Thursday.

Gauthier broke the tie on the power play with just over three minutes remaining in the third period with Finland forward Kasper Kulonummi in the box for hooking.

Jimmy Snuggerud and Will Smith also recorded goals for the United States.

Trey Augustine gets the win, stopping 18 of 20 shots while Niklas Kokko takes the loss after making 27 saves.

Finland received goals from forwards Oiva Keskinen and Rasmus Kumpulainen in the loss.

The Americans will take on host country Sweden on Friday in the 2024 World Juniors gold-medal game while Finland will battle Czechia for the bronze medal.