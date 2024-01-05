United States take World Juniors gold with win over host Sweden

The United States are World Juniors champions after defeating Sweden 6-2 in the gold-medal game on Friday from Gothenburg, Sweden.

Isaac Howard scored two goals in less than five minutes in the second period, including the game-winner to secure victory for the Americans.

Gabriel Perreault had a goal and two assists while Will Smith had two assists in the victory.

Zeev Buium, Ryan Leonard, and Rutger McGroarty also recorded a goal for the Americans.

Trey Augustine earned the victory after stopping 24 of 26 shots and finishes the tournament with four wins.

Otto Stenberg and Jonathan Lekkerimaki recorded the goals for Sweden.

Hugo Havelid took the loss after making 20 of 25 saves.

Shots were tied 26 apiece and Sweden was 1-2 on the power play while the Americans were 0-1 on the man advantage.

The gold-medal victory is the United States first since they beat Canada at the 2022 World Juniors in Edmonton and their fourth medal in six years.