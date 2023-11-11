VANCOUVER — Wide receiver Sam Davenport hauled in a last-second touchdown as the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds staged a late comeback to beat the University of Alberta 28-27 and win the Hardy Cup.

Quarterback Garett Rooker went 27 of 35 and threw 378 yards in the dramatic win.

Davenport was targeted 10 times with the game-winning catch -- his only touchdown of the day.

Quarterback Eli Hetlinger threw 12 of 21 in the loss for Alberta.

On the East Coast, St. Francis Xavier is the Atlantic University Sports champions for the third season in a row after a 34-23 win over the Bishop's Gaiters in the 2023 AUS Loney Bowl.

Running back Caleb Fogarty had 107 yards on 21 carries, including a touchdown, while quarterback Silas Fagnan went 11-17 for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

For Bishop's, quarterback Justin Quirion went 27 of 51, passing for 267 yards.

Quarterback Evan Hillock threw a 51-yard touchdown pass as the Western Mustangs beat the Laurier Golden Hawks 29-14 on Saturday in the Yates Cup.

Western outscored Laurier 21-0 in the second half of the university football playoff game.

Hillock completed 10-of-19 passes for a total of 173 yards for the Mustangs (2-0) and backup Jerome Rancourt was 2 for 6 with 28 passing yards.

Seth Robertson caught Hillock's 51-yard pass to give Western the lead with 4:29 left to play in the third quarter.

Running back Ethan Dolby had 120 yards and Troy Thompson had 107 rushing yards.

QB Taylor Elgersma completed 27-of-43 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Golden Hawks (2-1).

And in Quebec, the Montreal Carabins beat Laval Rouge et Orin in a low scoring 12-6 affair to claim the Dunsmore Cup.

Jonathan Senecal threw 18 of 26 for 175 yards in the win, while his Laval counterpart Arnaud Desjardins threw 17 of 33 and three interceptions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2023.