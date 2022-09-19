UConn's Wood bets on himself during NHL draft year Canadian winger preparing for first taste of NCAA hockey after an impressive season in the BCHL, Mark Masters writes.

Matthew Wood entered last season with a new sense of determination.

"My mindset was just don't back down from anyone," the 6-foot-3, 185-pound winger said. "Don't be afraid. You got to believe in yourself. If you're not going to be the first person to believe in yourself, then no one is. You got to trust what you can do and trust you can show your abilities."

Wood showed off his abilities to the tune of 85 points in 46 games with the Victoria Grizzlies. That's more productive than the 16-year-old seasons put together by Kyle Turris, Alex Newhook and Kent Johnson in the British Columbia Hockey League.

Wood will now confront a new challenge. The 17-year-old from Nanaimo, B.C. is making the jump from Junior A to the NCAA where he will play for the University of Connecticut.

"I'm going to believe in myself this year," Wood said. "Facing higher competition is going to be really beneficial for my development long term. Everyone in college is really good, really old, really strong and really fast. It will help me increase my pace of play and push myself. I'm ready to make this step."

During a conversation with TSN, Wood spoke about the adjustments he will need to make as a college freshman. He also explained how living with Regina Pats phenom Connor Bedard helped him develop a potent shot. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

What will be the biggest adjustment when it comes to the NCAA game?

"I would probably say pace. Even the practices we're already having, it's definitely a big jump. I like taking on new challenges and I like trying to figure out what I have to do to succeed. This year will be a big challenge, but I'm ready for it."

What stands out about campus life?

"The campus here is really nice. This place is kind of like B.C. It's very green and pretty nice weather, so it reminds me of home a bit. Everyone's super nice. Culture's great here. It's a pretty great place to be."

What did you work on this summer?

"Just trying to improve my acceleration and strength. I don't like to over skate in the summers, so just really spending a lot of time in the gym and getting stronger and working on my first couple strides. I think I did a good job this summer and it's really going to show in the games this year."

You produced five points in five games at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this summer in Red Deer, Alta. where you helped Team Canada win gold. What impact did that have on you?

"Being in big games is nice, and when you come out on top you feel really good about it. It's definitely a confidence booster to be part of a championship team."

You had a number of highlight-reel plays last season. Can you walk me through the between-the-legs goal against the Alberni Bulldogs in February?

"It was near the end of a shift. I think Alberni was changing and then we did a quick neutral-zone regroup. [Connor] Eddy got it across the ice to me and the d-man was coming across, so I went across and that was kind of it. You don't really think about it when you're doing it. You do what you have to do to score. You see the goalie has you. I tried to go backhand and then I had to get it to the other side of the net. Every kid's working on it now and everyone loves to do it. It's pretty fun."

You seem to have a sixth sense for getting to the right areas to score. Where does that come from?

"It's kind of natural, but you also have to think about getting lost and not always focusing on where the puck is but where it could be and where the open ice is. It's all about trying to get enough room to get a shot off."

As a big guy, how do you get lost?

"I don't want to give away too much stuff. A lot of the time it's moving the puck and then getting your feet moving after that. A lot of guys don't want to chase you if you don't have the puck. And then using the weak side is good too. D to D and try and get lost on the back side and maybe a rebound will come to you. A lot of times people flying through slot with speed get hit with a pass real quick, so that's a good way to do it too."

How did you develop such a deadly shot at such a young age?

"It started when I was in Grade 9. I actually billeted in West Van with Bedard. I got to watch him in his backyard shooting and learned a lot from him. We always had shooting competitions. After that, I worked a lot with my dad with weighted pucks, weighted sticks and a lot of different shooting drills. I think that really helps. And my dad always had stuff set up in the garage, so I could practice my shooting all the time for accuracy."

How many of the competitions against Bedard did you win?

"I think I won one. I think I won one. I don't think I'll forget it. He probably thinks he won all of them, but I'm pretty sure I won one."

What stood out the most in those sessions?

"I mean, back then, even in Grade 9, his shot was ridiculously hard. Like, I don't know. He's crazy. He's so good. His shot's just, like, he can put it wherever he wants it, whenever he wants it. He can score from anywhere. I was obviously very fortunate to learn from him."

Who do you model your game after?

"I wear 71 because I've always looked up to Evgeni Malkin. I really like how he plays and he's a big guy too. He's a guy I've always wanted to be like. He's had an unbelievable career. One other guy I've started watching a lot more recently is Mikko Rantanen. I feel like I kind of play like him. He's an amazing player and doing amazing things. You know, he's a Stanley Cup champion, so he's doing the right things."

The 2023 NHL draft class seems to be deep, especially at the top. Where do you think you fit in?

"I'm trying not to think about that too much. Focusing on the draft is a lot of wasted energy really, because wherever you get drafted the number doesn't matter. Whatever team picks you, you want to make a difference when you get there. I want to make a difference at every level. I want to show what I can do after I get drafted."

How do you tune it out? Do you have strategies for social media?

"I don't have Twitter. The only thing I have is Instagram and there's not too much on Instagram. If you do accidentally see something, just ignore it. Everyone will have their own opinion of you and if you listen to everyone else then that's just going to creep into your own opinion about yourself. I just try and focus on myself. I listen to people who are close to me. I don't really want advice from someone on the Internet that I don't even know."

How do you handle pressure?

"I try not to think about it. You want to be a difference maker no matter who's watching even if it's just in practice. I feel like you just have to treat every shot the same and every shift the same. Compete as hard as you can no matter what's on the line."