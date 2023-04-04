University of Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament after helping lead his school to their fifth National Championship on Monday.

An unbelievable tournament and a well-earned honor, Adama Sanogo is named Most Oustanding Player! 🙌#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/X6Dn9GdqC0 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023

Sanogo scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the tournament in the title winning victory over San Diego State.

The 21-year-old averaged 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds with eight blocked shots in six games throughout March Madness.