The Anaheim Ducks announced a trio of contract extensions Friday evening, signing defenceman Urho Vaakanainen to a two-year deal along with defenceman Simon Benoit and goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to one-year deals.

All three players were restricted free agents.

Vaakanainen, 23, split last season between the Ducks and Boston Bruins, arriving in Anaheim in a deal involving defenceman Hampus Lindholm in March.

In 29 combined games during the 2021-22 season, Vaakanainen had zero goals and six assists.

Eriksson Ek spent last year with the AHL's San Diego Gulls, posting a 3.44 goals-against average and a save percentage of .880. The 23-year-old was a fifth-round pick (No. 153 overall) by the Ducks in 2017.

Benoit, 23, had one goal and four assists in 53 games last season for the Ducks, his second season with the big club after signing with the team in March of 2019.