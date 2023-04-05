BRAMPTON, Ont. — Alex Carpenter scored twice and added an assist to lead the United States past Japan 7-1 on Wednesday in the first day of play at the women's world hockey championship.

Hilary Knight had a goal and two assists for the U.S., in her first-ever game as the Americans' captain. Megan Keller, Hannah Bilka, Taylor Heise and Abbey Murphy rounded out the attack.

Goaltender Aerin Frankel made 12 stops for the win.

Haruka Toko opened scoring for Japan, before the floodgates opened.

Miyuu Masuhara turned aside 32 of 36 shots before the Japanese swapped in teenager Riko Kawaguchi, who stopped 20 of 23 shots.

Toko converted a pass from Remi Koyama to give Japan its first-ever lead over the U.S. at the women's world championship

Earlier Wednesday, Jenniina Nylund scored a hat trick as Finland dominated France in a 14-1 victory.

Finland left little doubt in the result by jumping out to a 6-0 lead after the first period of the tournament's first game at the CAA Centre.

After Finland scored its eighth goal on 18 shots in the second period, France replaced goaltender Margaux Mameri with backup Caroline Lambert, who allowed six goals on 35 shots in relief.

Goaltender Sanni Ahola allowed one goal on 12 shots in the Finnish net to earn the win.

Petra Nieminen, Emilia Vesa and Viivi Vainikka all had two goals for Finland.

Estelle Duvin was France's lone goal scorer.

Finland is looking to bounce back from a quarterfinal exit at the women's worlds last year.

